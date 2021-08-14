Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Integer alerts:

90.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integer and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Integer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integer and Lightscape Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.82 $77.26 million $2.77 33.15 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integer beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.