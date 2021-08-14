Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Cool Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Cool Technologies alerts:

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture. The company serves the motors/generators, mobile auxiliary power, compressors, turbines, bearings, electric vehicles, brakes/rotors/calipers, pumps/fans, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, military, and marine target markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.