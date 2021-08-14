Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. The stock had a trading volume of 783,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.34. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

