Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.7% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.08. The company had a trading volume of 204,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,467. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.