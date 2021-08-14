Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 124,887 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

