Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 377,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

