Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 8,035 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,826,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 635,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 319,320 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 170,476 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 292,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 148,730 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,469. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02.

