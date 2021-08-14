Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

