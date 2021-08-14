Cordant Inc. Acquires 33,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

