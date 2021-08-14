Cordant Inc. Buys 2,397 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

