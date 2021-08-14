Cordant Inc. Buys 3,566 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

