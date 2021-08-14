CorionX Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $256,308.31 and approximately $362,827.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,899,917 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

