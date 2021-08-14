Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 2,015,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,441. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

