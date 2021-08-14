Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 6,578 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

