Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 7,103 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $52,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 106,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $771.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,378. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $722.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $779.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

