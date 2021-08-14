Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 707,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

