Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.67 on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

