Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 36,835 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of 51job worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 51job by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 51job by 134.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,272 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of 51job by 599.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 394,597 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of 51job by 16.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOBS shares. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

51job stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,692. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

