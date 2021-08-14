Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 70,873 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,873 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

