Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of MakeMyTrip worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $27.00. 176,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,677. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

