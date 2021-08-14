Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up approximately 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ryanair worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 43,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,403. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

