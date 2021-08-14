Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $127.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682,087 shares during the period. Sendas Distribuidora comprises 4.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 2.77% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $127,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $186,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE:ASAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 132,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.