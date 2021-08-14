Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $129.82 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 4.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $129,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,851.60. 261,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,592. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37,032.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,558.86.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

