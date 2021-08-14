Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,298,324 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 44.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

INFY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

