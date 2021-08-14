Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $47.84 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,887 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.61% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $47,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.