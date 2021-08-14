Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.48. 856,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

