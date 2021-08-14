Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.80. 1,786,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

