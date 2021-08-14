Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

