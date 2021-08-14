Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,584 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.21% of Capri worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.24. 709,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.