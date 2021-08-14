Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $1.54 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,589 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

NYSE:DIDI traded down 0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 8.32. 21,244,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,639,420. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 7.16 and a one year high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.