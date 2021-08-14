Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 15,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 78.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

BDX traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $246.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.