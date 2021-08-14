Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,225 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $88,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,178. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.