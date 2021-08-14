Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,345 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises 4.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.56% of Yandex worth $140,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.94. 352,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,592. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

