Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

