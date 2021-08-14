Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 108,147 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108,147 shares during the quarter. Autohome makes up about 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Autohome worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $156,156,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $70,659,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 885,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.