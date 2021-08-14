Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 261,010 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261,010 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $86,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $115.50. 4,563,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

