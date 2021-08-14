Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,644 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in SEA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.38. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

