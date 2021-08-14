Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 299,500 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,500 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.09% of StoneCo worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 851.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

STNE stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,607. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.