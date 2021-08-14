Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 34,935 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 5,989,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,196. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

