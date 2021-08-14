Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 470,883 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470,883 shares during the period. NetEase makes up about 4.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NetEase worth $143,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 75.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NTES traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.66. 2,204,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,969. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.