Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.