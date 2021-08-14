Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $40,463.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $9.87 or 0.00020932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

