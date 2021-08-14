Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,649 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Corteva worth $66,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.99 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

