Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Reaches $37.60 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $37.60 million and approximately $18.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.
About Cortex
According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “
Cortex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
