Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 395.7% in July

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTQF opened at $2.41 on Friday. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

