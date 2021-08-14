COTI Hits Market Cap of $147.05 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. COTI has a total market cap of $147.05 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.