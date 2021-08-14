CoTrader (COT) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,102.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

