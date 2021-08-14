Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The company had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

