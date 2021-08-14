Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 246 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

