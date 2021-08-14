Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

